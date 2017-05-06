Saturday Marks 80th Anniversary Of Hindenburg Disaster

LAKEHURST, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Saturday marks the 80th anniversary of one of the most famous air disasters in history — the crash of the Hindenburg.
At the time, it was the ultimate in luxury air travel generations before supersonic jets took to the skies.
“The Hindenburg was considered to be the Concorde of its day,” Carl Jablonski tells WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell.
Jablonski — president of the Navy Lakehurst Historical Society — says the airship was for wealthy pre-jet setters. The trip from Germany to Lakehurst was two-and-a-half days.
“Airplanes did not have the capability to fly across the ocean,” he says.
As the hydrogen filled airship was about to land, it burst into flames and crashed into the ground in only 34 seconds according to Jablonski. 36 were killed and 62 survived.
A memorial will be held at the site of the tragedy at the Jersey Shore at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. For more information, CLICK HERE.