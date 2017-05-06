Police Search For Pair Of Thieves Behind Jewelry Heist In Hicksville, N.Y.

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police on Long Island are looking for the two thieves behind a jewelry store heist in Hicksville.

Some time between 3:47 and 5 a.m. Saturday, two men broke into East West Jewelers on Broadway and stole jewelry and cash, police said.

The store’s owner, Virender Verma, told CBS2’s Jessica Borg the stolen items were worth $30,000.

Police said the men broke through the wall of Wardrobe Fashion next door to get into the jewelry store. They cut through sheet rock in a dressing room, Borg reported.

Nothing was taken from the clothing store.

Verma said he’s grateful none of his employees were there at the time and no one was hurt.

He also said he suspects the men might be the same ones who came into the store a few days ago.

“I let them in, and then they said, ‘Let me look at the jewelry,’ just taking random stuff. Then after that, they said, ‘OK how much is that?’ I said, ‘$25,000,’ and he was holding money in his hand and he said, ‘I’ll give you money — I’ll give you $3,000 now and after one hour, I’ll come back and take the jewelry. I’ll call my father and he’ll come.’ Then after that, they never showed up,” Verma said.

The back of the business was nearly destroyed. The men damaged the security alarm system and surveillance camera, but a backup camera caught them in the act, Borg reported.

Police ask anyone with information about the robbery to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.