Police: Suspect Wanted For Assaulting Woman In Midtown Subway Station

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man they say assaulted a woman inside a Midtown Manhattan subway station.
Police say the 30-year-old victim was walking along the southbound F train platform of the Herald Square subway station around 7:30 a.m. Thursday when the suspect punched her on the left side of her head.
The victim suffered bruises and swelling to her face and refused medical attention at the scene.
The unidentified man is described as an approximately 5’8″ and 140 pound black male who was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jeans, and yellow boots.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.