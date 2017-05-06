Sources: Police Receive Several Tips Identifying Man Who Robbed, Sexually Assaulted Tourist In Harlem

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are one step closer to catch the man who robbed and sexually assaulted a German tourist in Harlem earlier this week, sources say.
Police sources tell CBS2 authorities have received several Crime Stoppers tips identifying the man seen on surveillance video, with at least two of the tip identifying the same person.
No one is in custody, but police are actively searching for the suspect.
The violent attack happened just before 3 a.m. Thursday on West 146th Street.
Graphic surveillance video shows the 31-year-old woman struggling with a man for her purse as he repeatedly punches her. When she falls to the ground, police said he sexually assaulted her before running off with her bag.
NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said the punches knocked out the victim’s teeth, 1010 WINS’ Al Jones reported. She was taken to the nearby hospital in stable condition.