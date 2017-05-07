Connecticut Governor Warns Possible State Worker Layoffs Looming

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s administration says the first round of layoff notices may be issued in the coming days, unless a labor concession agreement is reached soon.
Chris McClure, a spokesman for the Democratic governor’s budget office, says the first of approximately 1,100 workers could receive notices by the end of this week. Malloy is seeking $700 million in givebacks from state workers to help fill what has grown into a projected $2.3 billion hole in the new fiscal year that begins July 1.
Last month, Malloy announced his administration developed a “statewide workforce reduction contingency plan.” Collective bargaining units were formally notified about the plan, a step that’s required under the labor contracts before layoff notices can be issued.
As WCBS 880’s Mike Smeltz reports, Malloy and unions have been in negotiations, but the governor recently said he is no longer hopeful a deal can be made by the end of the week.
The American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees — Connecticut’s largest state employee union — says in a statement that “Connecticut needs a balanced approach to resolve the deficit that is not entirely dependent on damaging state services.”
WCBS 880 reports that 4,200 state workers overall could lose their jobs if the union and government fail to come to any agreement.
