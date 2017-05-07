‘EnCourage Kids Foundation’ Challenges Kids To Overcome Health Obstacles

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Michelle Hall-Duncan, Executive Director of the enCourage Kids Foundation, stopped by Sunday morning to chat with CBS2’s Cindy Hsu.
The enCourage Kids Foundation encourages all kids facing health challenges to be carefree by creating environments and experiences that help them through each step of their medical journey, according to the foundation’s website.
Fifth Degree black belt martial artist Leif Becker holds the world record for most boards broken in a minute (487 boards!), joined Hall-Duncan to discuss his upcoming attempt to one-up himself — he’ll be Breaking Barriers this Thursday in support of the enCourage Kids Foundation by setting a new world record for the most boards broken in a 24-hour period.
Hosted at Ripley’s Believe it or Not!, Leif will attempt to break 12,000 boards in front of the nearly 360,000 visitors who pass through Times Square daily, according to the foundation’s website.