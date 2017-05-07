Boy, 6, Rescued After Being Found Unresponsive In Backyard Pond On L.I.

BAYWOOD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A 6-year-old boy was hospitalized Sunday night after he was found unresponsive in a backyard pond in Suffolk County.
Suffolk County police Third Precinct officers were called to a home at 30 E. Belmont St. in Baywood after the boy was found unresponsive in the pond around 7:05 p.m., police said.
Family members had pulled the boy from the water, and a relative performed CPR, police said.
The boy began to respond when police arrived, and he was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip where his condition was stable, police said.