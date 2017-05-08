Cause Of ‘Suspicious’ Fire That Destroyed Linden Playground Under Investigation

LINDEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police say a massive fire that destroyed a playground in Linden, New Jersey has been deemed “suspicious” and now investigators are trying to figure out if it was intentionally set.
The blaze broke out just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Wales Park on W. Curtis Street.
When officers arrived, thick black smoke could be seen billowing through the area, which is right in the middle of a residential area.
Residents who were nearby at the time posted pictures of the fire on social media showing the intensity of the flames as they engulfed all the playground equipment, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.
The fire was extinguished within minutes by the fire department, but police said the entire playground area was destroyed. They said the cost of the damage is estimated at over $80,000.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Phil Marcus at (908) 474-8520.