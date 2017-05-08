Witnesses: Teen Was Swiped, Run Over By SUVs In Queens Hit-And-Run

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A teenager was left to die after being hit by one SUV and run over by another while riding a motorbike in Queens.

Witnesses said 16-year-old Andre Drandon Gonzalves was coming down Ferndale Avenue on a bike when he was hit by two SUVs speeding down 143rd Street. He was apparently swiped by a black SUV, and run over by a dark silver vehicle.

“It was two black females, and as the driver drove past she was holding her mouth like this. That made me know she did something wrong, and didn’t stop,” Trevon Spikes said.

Gonsalves’ father said his son nearly lost his leg, and has had a number of surgeries since it happened around 8 p.m. Friday. Cell phone footage showed him lying on the ground in shock.

“That’s my only child. As a parent you’ve got to know what I’m going through. He is in so much pain, it is unbelievable,” Andreas Gonsalves told CBS2’s Emily Smith.

Neighbors said they’ve been asking for speed bumps or a stop sign on 143rd Street — even bringing a petition to the city’s Department of Transportation years ago.

At the same time, the mini motorcycles aren’t legal on city sidewalks or streets because they don’t have a license plate, and can’t be registered.

Gonsalves’ uncle said he’s a spirited teenager who recently joined the football team at John Adams High School.

“He plays quarterback and running back, so he’s going to need his leg. Feel so bad for this poor kid,” Carlton Thomas said.

Police returned to the scene to pick up evidence from the hit-and-run — finding what they believe is part of one of the SUV’s, and to track down any home surveillance leading to the drivers.

“He has a broken femur, two surgeries so far, blood transfusions. His knees are shattered — plates and bolts in there,” Gonsalves’ aunt, Penelope Raghoo said.

One witness said the 16-year-old blew a stop sting, an NYPD spokesperson told CBS2 they are still investigating and focused on finding the drivers.