Staten Island Woman Pleads Guilty In Crowbar Beating Death Of Husband

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Staten Island woman pleaded guilty Monday in connection with the beating death of her husband, District Attorney Michael E. McMahon announced.
Antoinetta Baldassarre, 69, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree in the killing of her husband, Frank Baldassarre.
In exchange for her plea, Baldassarre faces 15 years in prison and five years post release supervision when she is sentenced on May 30.
According to an indictment and documents filed in court, Baldassarre beat her 80-year-old husband Frank to death with a crowbar in their home on Oct. 7, 2014.
She then set a fire inside of a car parked in their garage.
“This defendant has pled guilty and will be held accountable for the violent and brutal crime she committed,” said McMahon. “We hope that this disposition can give some peace and closure to the victim’s remaining family.”
“They were outside every single day planting their flowers and everything,” neighbor Kaitlin Connors told WCBS 880’s Alex Silverman in 2014.
Neighbors had said they weren’t aware of any marital problems between the couple.