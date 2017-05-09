5/9 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with temps running slightly warmer than yesterday. Highs are expected to be right around the 60° mark.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be the story again tonight. Temps will fall into the upper 40’s around here with 30’s in reach across more distant suburbs.
Expect tomorrow to be a tad brighter with temperatures running a few degrees warmer. Highs will be in the low 60’s or so — about 5+° below normal.
As for Thursday, expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low and mid 60’s.