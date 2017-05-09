Assailant Punches Elderly Man In The Face In Unprovoked Attack, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is looking for a suspect they say assaulted elderly man in the Foxhurst section of the Bronx Monday.
Police say the unprovoked attack occurred around 10:50 a.m. in front of 995 Fox St. when the suspect punched the 83-year-old victim in the face.
The victim fell to the ground and lost consciousness before he was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition with a laceration to his forehead and fractures to his nose and face, according to police.
Surveillance video of the alleged assault:
The suspect was last seen heading eastbound on Fox Street.
Police are looking for a Hispanic male in his 30’s who’s approximately 5’9″ tall and 260 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, a multi-colored sweater, blue jeans, and yellow work boots.
