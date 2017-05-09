High School Student In Bellmore, L.I. Diagnosed With Meningitis

BELLMORE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A student at John F. Kennedy High School in Bellmore, Long Island has been diagnosed with meningitis, school officials announced Tuesday night.
School principal Lorraine Poppe announced in a letter that she had been notified by the Nassau County Department of Health about a student being diagnosed with meningococcal meningitis.
The bacterial form of meningitis is spread by direct close contact with nasal or throat discharges of someone who is infected. Symptoms can include high fever, headache, vomiting, stiff neck and rash, and they usually appear within five days after exposure – though they can appear anywhere between two and 10 days, the letter noted.
Anyone who might have shared food, drink, eating utensils, smoking items, or a beverage container with the student, or who may have kissed or exchanged oral or nasal secretions within 10 days before May 3 should contact their doctor to receive prophylactic treatment, the letter said.
Casual contact such as might occur in a regular classroom or office setting usually is not significant enough to cause concern.
