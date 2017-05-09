Badly Decomposed Body Found In Central Park Reservoir

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – A maintenance worker made a gruesome discovery in Central Park Tuesday: A badly decomposed body in the reservoir.
The body was found near 90th street on the east side of the reservoir at around 12:43 p.m.
It’s not immediately clear whether the body is male or female or how long it has been there.
Authorities are combing through missing persons reports as they attempt to make an identification.
The reservoir is about 40 feet deep and roughly a half-mile long. It is surrounded by a running track and 4-foot high fence.
Check back soon for more on this developing story.
