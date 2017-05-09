Boomer & Carton: Jerry Can No Longer Golf, But He Can Still Update

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Jerry Recco’s body might be letting him down, but his mind is still very sharp.
Well, it’s at least sharp enough to construct informative and entertaining updates. Jerry remains a real inspiration to us all.
The “maven” got right after it on Tuesday, recapping Monday night wins by the baseball locals. The Mets edged visiting San Francisco, while the Yankees improved their MLB-best record to 21-9 with a big victory in Cincinnati.
Jerry later previewed the Rangers’ must-win Game 6 on Tuesday night against Ottawa, and bounced around both the NHL and NBA playoffs.