Devils Contact Kovalchuk To Discuss Possible Return To NHL

May 9, 2017 1:23 PM
Filed Under: Ilya Kovalchuk, New Jersey Devils

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey Devils general manager Ray Shero has had preliminary talks with Ilya Kovalchuk’s agent regarding the former No. 1 draft pick’s possible return to the NHL four years after bolting to play in his native Russia.

Shero said he’s keeping all options open regarding Kovalchuk’s future. The Devils still own Kovalchuk’s NHL rights but can’t formally sign him to a contract until July 1.

New Jersey’s options then would be to keep Kovalchuk or to sign and trade him. And there are no rules preventing the Devils or Kovalchuk from contacting other teams to negotiate the framework of a potential sign-and-trade deal.

The 34-year-old Kovalchuk was a nine-time 30-goal scorer in 11 NHL seasons. When he announced he was retiring from the NHL after the 2012-13 season, Kovalchuk was just 30 years old, was healthy and had $77 million and 12 years remaining on his contract.

He spent the past four years playing for St. Petersburg SKA of the Kontinental Hockey League.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

