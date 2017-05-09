Man Shot In Face Across From School In Dyker Heights, Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was shot in the face Tuesday afternoon right across from a school in Dyker Heights, Brooklyn, police say.
The shooting happened around 2 p.m. inside an apartment building on Bay Ridge Avenue, where police are now standing guard.
As CBS2’s Jessica Layton reports, the 18-year-old victim was shot in the face and he apparently knew both of the suspects.
It appears the three had some kind of falling out, to the point that one of them took out a gun and fired inside the victim’s third floor apartment, Layton reported.
Two suspects are being questioned at a nearby police precinct.
Meanwhile, the victim is in the hospital with a hole in his cheek from the bullet, Layton reported.
Sources say police have recovered the weapon.
P.S. 176, located across the street, went into lockdown as police swarmed the scene.
No students were hurt.