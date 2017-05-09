Police: Body Found Burned In East Harlem; Person Of Interest With Self-Inflicted Wounds In Custody

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s been a disturbing discovery in East Harlem Tuesday.
The Fire Department responded to a call at the DeWitt Clinton Houses 105th Street between Park and Lexington Avenue at 6:45 a.m.
When they arrived, firefighters found a woman’s body burned beyond recognition in the 9th floor stairwell of 107 East 105th Street.
Authorities believe that the person may have been killed in the building’s elevator and their body dragged down the 9th floor hallway and lit on fire.
A person of interest was found barricaded in an apartment nearby on Park Avenue.
That person had self-inflicted wounds to the neck and wrist, according to authorities.
That person is in stable condition.
Check back soon for more information on this developing story.