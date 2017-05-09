‘Real Housewives Of New Jersey’ Star Teresa Giudice Gets Reprimand Over Probation Slipups

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice could be in danger of violating her probation.
A federal court filing says she didn’t report two traffic violations to her probation officer within 72 hours as required, CBS2 reported.
She was ticketed in Wayne last month for talking on her cell phone while driving and last September for making an illegal left turn in New York, CBS2 reported.
She is required to report any contacts with law enforcement to her probation officer within 72 hours, the filing signed by Supervising Probation Officer Donald Martenz Jr. said. That didn’t happen in either case, according to Martenz’s report.
Future noncompliance by Giudice “will result in the issuance of a violation petition,” the document went on to say.
The reality star’s lawyer did not comment.
Giudice served nearly a year in federal prison after she and her husband pleaded guilty to bankruptcy fraud. They admitted hiding assets from bankruptcy creditors and submitting phony loan applications to get some $5 million in mortgages and construction loans.
She was released in December 2015.
Her husband started his 41-month sentence in March 2016 and could possibly be deported back to Italy upon release since he is not a U.S. citizen.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
One Comment
She needs to be put BACK IN PRISON. She has no respect for the rule of law. Neither does her sleazy husband. Deport the lot of them