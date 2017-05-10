5/10 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
We’re tapping into some weak high pressure today that will serve to keep much of the cloud cover away. That said, mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected with highs in the low to mid 60’s again.
A little bit of cloud cover will swing through tonight, but nothing to be concerned about. As for temps, they’ll fall to around 50° again.
Tomorrow will start off with sun again, then some clouds will filter in by the afternoon. Highs tomorrow will be in the low to mid 60’s.
As for Friday, expect partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies with a late day rain chance. Highs will be a touch cooler in the upper 50’s to around 60°.