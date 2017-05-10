NYPD: Man Steals Packages Containing $5,500 In Wigs, Sink Faucet From Brooklyn Home

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released surveillance video of a man who they said stole packages from the same house on two separate occasions in Brooklyn.
The first incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Police said the man walked up to the victim’s home on Eastern Parkway and took a package that contained $5,500 in wigs from the front steps.
Then around 5:45 a.m. on May 7, the man walked up the home again while walking a dog and took a package that had a sink faucet, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.