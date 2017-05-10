Search On For Suspect In Attempted Rape Of Woman Near Brooklyn Subway Stop

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police were searching for a suspect Wednesday in the attempted rape of a woman as she left a subway station in Brooklyn last week.
Police said at 4:10 a.m. this past Friday, the suspect came up to the 39-year-old woman on an outbound N Train and started chatting her up. He then groped her breasts, police said.
The woman immediately got off the train at the Bay Parkway station to get away from the man, but he followed her outside and kept trying to talk to her, police said.
In front of 6409 Bay Pkwy. In Bensonhurst, Brooklyn, the suspect placed his arms around the victim and tried to drag her down, police said.
The woman struggled against the man and fell to the ground during the tussle, police said. The suspect climbed on top of the woman, pinned her arms down and tried to rape her, police said.
The victim yelled out for help, and the suspect got up and fled south on Bay Parkway, police said.
The suspect was described as a Hispanic male between 20 and 25 years old, standing 5 feet 4 to 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 150 to 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a sweater, a white T-shirt and blue jeans and he had a backpack.
Police have released surveillance photos and video.
Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.