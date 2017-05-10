CityViews: Mario Armstrong Calls ‘Never Settle Show’ An ‘Industry Game Changer’

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — In this episode of CityViews, Sharon Barnes-Waters sits down with Emmy-award winning television host Mario Armstrong to discuss his new talk show, the “Never Settle Show.”
Armstrong calls the show an industry game changer, because it’s the first ever livestream talk show. Audience members can participate ahead of time and live by voting on segments, guests and topics and sharing their comments on social media.
He says the segments are split between stories of people who hope to build their own businesses and others who are giving back.
“It’s all couched under the never settle mentality. So it’s all about ‘complacency breeds regret.’ We don’t want people to wake up in their 70s or 60s regretting decisions in their life — the things they could have done but they didn’t have a map, they didn’t have a plan, they didn’t have a support group to help them out,” Armstrong says. “I’m talking about everybody that’s got a passion, that has a desire, that – they know what it is, but they haven’t figured out how to make that their quality of life. Like how can they make a living doing what they love to do?”
The show is broadcast via Facebook Live once a week on Entrepreneur Magazine’s page and it’s based right here in New York City.
“This is the place of never settling. Everybody’s got a dream and a desire in New York City,” Armstrong says.
The show is changing the game in a few other ways, as well. It features a female-led band and a one-of-a-kind preshow networking event.
