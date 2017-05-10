CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]

CityViews: Mario Armstrong Calls ‘Never Settle Show’ An ‘Industry Game Changer’

May 10, 2017 2:52 PM
Filed Under: CityViews, Sharon Barnes-Waters

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — In this episode of CityViews, Sharon Barnes-Waters sits down with Emmy-award winning television host Mario Armstrong to discuss his new talk show, the “Never Settle Show.”

Armstrong calls the show an industry game changer, because it’s the first ever livestream talk show. Audience members can participate ahead of time and live by voting on segments, guests and topics and sharing their comments on social media.

He says the segments are split between stories of people who hope to build their own businesses and others who are giving back.

“It’s all couched under the never settle mentality. So it’s all about ‘complacency breeds regret.’ We don’t want people to wake up in their 70s or 60s regretting decisions in their life — the things they could have done but they didn’t have a map, they didn’t have a plan, they didn’t have a support group to help them out,” Armstrong says. “I’m talking about everybody that’s got a passion, that has a desire, that – they know what it is, but they haven’t figured out how to make that their quality of life. Like how can they make a living doing what they love to do?”

The show is broadcast via Facebook Live once a week on Entrepreneur Magazine’s page and it’s based right here in New York City.

“This is the place of never settling. Everybody’s got a dream and a desire in New York City,” Armstrong says.

The show is changing the game in a few other ways, as well. It features a female-led band and a one-of-a-kind preshow networking event.

To learn more about the “Never Settle Show,” click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch