1010 WINS Anchor Gene Michaels Dies After Long Battle With Cancer

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Beloved 1010 WINS reporter and anchor Gene Michaels has passed away after a long battle with cancer. He was 60.
Gene started his career in 1978 at WEJL in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and in his own words, “Since then I’ve done just about everything you can do in radio…except for engineering.”
Gene joined 1010 WINS as a reporter in August 2012 and shortly thereafter began anchoring.
“I can’t think of a single person who crossed paths with Gene over his long and incredibly successful career who didn’t find him to be among the kindest, smartest, and gentlest of human beings,” said Ben Mevorach, Director of News & Programming for 1010 WINS. “Everything he touched, everyone he met, everything he did was better because of him. Our hearts and prayers go out to his wife and daughter and to his entire family.”
Gene leaves behind his wife Stephanie, daughter Samantha and his WINS family.