Mets Let One Slip Away Late, Fall To Giants 6-5

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Christian Arroyo broke a ninth-inning tie with a three-run double and the San Francisco Giants took advantage of a critical error by third baseman Wilmer Flores, rallying past the Mets 6-5 on Wednesday to stop a five-game losing streak.

Hunter Pence hit a tying single off closer Jeurys Familia in a four-run ninth that gave the Giants (12-23) only their third victory in 11 games. Buster Posey homered again for San Francisco, which heads home from a 3-6 road trip with the worst record in the majors.

Flores nearly tied the score with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, hitting a two-run double off the top of the left-center fence for his third hit. Derek Law, subbing for injured closer Mark Melancon, retired Kevin Plawecki on a dribbler in front of home plate for his second save.

Left-hander Tommy Milone hit an RBI single and was in position to win his Mets debut before San Francisco fought back.

It was the third day in a row Collins called on Familia, but the Mets manager insisted the usage wasn’t to blame for the loss. Familia, who was tagged with the loss, retired just one batter while allowing four runs (three earned) on two hits and two walks.

“He’s used to coming back-to-back,” Collins said. “That’s what he’s done for years. He had 51 saves last year, and go look it up how many times he pitched three days in a row. That was not the issue. He didn’t have his command. The walk to (Joe) Panik hurt us, the error (by Wilmer Flores) hurt us, and they got a big hit. That’s the way baseball is.”

