COMMUTER ALERT: Signal Problems At Penn Station LIRR & NJT Delays, Cancellations | Check LIRR | NJT

Mets Let One Slip Away Late, Fall To Giants 6-5

May 10, 2017 5:14 PM
Filed Under: New York Mets, San Francisco Giants

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Christian Arroyo broke a ninth-inning tie with a three-run double and the San Francisco Giants took advantage of a critical error by third baseman Wilmer Flores, rallying past the Mets 6-5 on Wednesday to stop a five-game losing streak.

Hunter Pence hit a tying single off closer Jeurys Familia in a four-run ninth that gave the Giants (12-23) only their third victory in 11 games. Buster Posey homered again for San Francisco, which heads home from a 3-6 road trip with the worst record in the majors.

MORE: Palladino: Harvey’s Fall From Grace Is An Old New York Story

Flores nearly tied the score with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, hitting a two-run double off the top of the left-center fence for his third hit. Derek Law, subbing for injured closer Mark Melancon, retired Kevin Plawecki on a dribbler in front of home plate for his second save.

Left-hander Tommy Milone hit an RBI single and was in position to win his Mets debut before San Francisco fought back.

San Francisco Giants v New York Mets

Mets closer Jeurys Familia walks off the mound in the ninth inning after giving up four runs against the San Francisco Giants on May 10, 2017, at Citi Field. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

It was the third day in a row Collins called on Familia, but the Mets manager insisted the usage wasn’t to blame for the loss. Familia, who was tagged with the loss, retired just one batter while allowing four runs (three earned) on two hits and two walks.

“He’s used to coming back-to-back,” Collins said. “That’s what he’s done for years. He had 51 saves last year, and go look it up how many times he pitched three days in a row. That was not the issue. He didn’t have his command. The walk to (Joe) Panik hurt us, the error (by Wilmer Flores) hurt us, and they got a big hit. That’s the way baseball is.”

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch