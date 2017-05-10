Police Search For 2 Children Missing Following Supervised Visit In Newark

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for two children who they say were abducted by their father during a supervised visit in New Jersey on Tuesday.
Five-year-old Sammy Tene and his 4-year-old sister, China, were reported missing around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, about three hours after they were seen leaving the Wilentz Justice Complex on Washington Street in Newark with their father, 30-year-old Moso Tene.
Police say the supervising worker had left the room and when the worker returned, the father and children were gone.
Tene is homeless and has a history of drug addiction, police said. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, white sneakers and dark jeans. He is clean-shaven and currently has bleach blonde hair.
Sammy was wearing a black short-sleeved shirt featuring a Star Wars logo, dark jeans and light-up Spider Man sneakers.
China was wearing a purple and pink hooded jacket, purple and pink tights with black hearts on the them. She is missing her two front teeth and has short black hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or 1-877-NWK-GUNS (1-877-695-4867).