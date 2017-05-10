Tractor-Trailer Catches Fire On Route 3 In Rutherford

RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A tractor-trailer burst into flames on Route 3 in Rutherford Wednesday.
The fire broke out at around 1:30 p.m.
No one was injured and the fire was quickly doused.
Authorities are checking the highway’s sound barrier for damage.
The fire forced the closure of westbound lanes. In addition, an unrelated motorcycle accident took place around 4 p.m.,closing several eastbound lanes.
The truck was carrying cheese and sausage, police said.