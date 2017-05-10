Tony Awards 2017: 10 Fast Facts

The 2017 Tony Awards will air on June 11th at 8/7c on CBS. To get you in the Tony’s spirit, check out these 10 fast facts.
- The Tony Awards were named after actress, director, producer and former leader of the American Theatre Wing, Antoinette Perry
- The first two Tony Awards had no official award, winners were given a scroll and a memento, such as a money clip or purse
- Harold Prince has won 21 Tony Awards, more than any other individual in history
- Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet Of 1812 has the most nominations this year with 12
- Angela Lansbury has hosted or co-hosted the Tony Awards telecast a record six times
- Hamilton set the record for most Tony Award nominations by a musical production with 16 in 2016
- In 2011 The Scottsboro Boys received 12 nominations but won zero awards
- The Phantom of the Opera is currently the longest running Broadway play to win Best Musical (1988-present)
- James Earl Jones will receive the Lifetime Achievement Tony Award at this year’s ceremony
- There have been 10 ties in Tony Awards history
