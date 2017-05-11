NYPD: Man Steals Teen Girl’s Cellphone In Violent Central Park Robbery

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are on the hunt for a man wanted in connection with a violent robbery in Central Park.
It happened around 6 p.m. last Tuesday near 106th Street and West Drive.
The suspect went up to a 15-year-old girl, asked her for the time and then a dollar, police said.
He then shoved her to the ground and took her cellphone when she told him she had no money, police said.
