Connecticut Becomes Seventh State To Ban Conversion Therapy

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Connecticut has become the latest state to ban so-called gay conversion therapy.
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy signed legislation into law Wednesday, barring paid health care providers from engaging in the practice to change a minor’s sexual orientation or gender identity.
He signed the bill almost immediately after a unanimous vote in the State Senate.
“To protect children. We’re doing that to protect innocent people from, quite frankly, hucksterism on the part of people who say they can do that sort of thing,” Malloy said.
There’s a broad consensus in the medical and psychological communities that efforts to turn gay children straight don’t work, WCBS 880’s Alex Silverman reported.
“And in some cases, ruin people or contribute to the ending of people’s lives,” Malloy said.
“We’re basically saying, in Connecticut, we take you the way you are,” State Senate sponsor Beth Bye added.
Connecticut now becomes the seventh state with such a ban. That list also includes New Jersey.
In New York, similar bills have died in the State Senate. However, Gov. Andrew Cuomo last year barred insurance companies from covering conversion therapy.
