Second Breakfast: The Meal That’s So Nice, People Are Eating It Twice

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Breakfast is considered the most important meal of the day, so some people are choosing to eat it twice.

As a result, cafes and restaurants are reporting an increase in their breakfast business.

The Delectica Cafe has been a fixture on Manhattan’s East Side for 22 years, open for breakfast, lunch and early dinner.

Sagi Ohayon became the owner in 2011 and says business is booming thanks to a breakfast rush that happens twice each day.

It starts as soon as as he opens his door at 7 a.m.

“We have kind of a rush until like 8:30 a.m. give or take, the second rush will come at 9:30,” Ohayon said.

It’s part of a larger trend that sees people grabbing something quickly as soon as they head out the door before a workout or as they walk into work, then eating again once their workout is complete or they’ve settled in at the office and have a little more time.

“So it would be a smoothie and a juice or a small portion of oatmeal with some berries on it or dry fruit,” Ohayon said. “Second choice would be something more substantial.”

Eating breakfast twice isn’t just good for business, it can also be good for your health by preventing you from getting ravenous later in the day and binging on junk food.

“My physician is always telling me to have four or five small meals in a day instead of the usual big lunch or big dinner,” customer Joe Porter said.

Eating breakfast twice each day is something dietitians often encourage, but they say you have to choose your food wisely to reap the benefits.

“There should be some source of protein — whether it’s animal protein, or vegetarian, or vegan protein, it’s fine. There should be a healthy fat and there should also be fiber in the form of vegetables and fruits,” registered dietitian Robin Kaiden said. “We don’t want to give the wrong message that two breakfasts should include a bagel and cream cheese before the gym and then pancakes after, that’s not the idea we want to promote.”

Kaiden says you can also have lunch or dinner foods like a sandwich or a piece of chicken or fish, but not everyone is sold on the concept of eating two breakfasts.

“It’s the most important meal of the day, not meals,” one man said.

“I think it does take discipline though to eat several little meals a day,” Park Slope resident Lenora Odeku said.

But the two breakfast trend is growing, so lots of places are offering small, healthy snacks to fit the bill for those who decide to give it a go and some people say they’re intrigued.

“I’d give it a try I’m fascinated we’ll see how it works out for a week,” said Williamsburg resident Daniel Kozlowski.

And one week could be enough to change your morning eating habits for good.

A number of food companies are working on products they can market as good second breakfast options.