Charlie Hunnam Talks About The Challenges Of Playing ‘King Arthur’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Moviegoers can look forward to another big weekend on the big screen and if it’s action you’re looking for then “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword” might be just the ticket.

“Expect it be be fresh, and raw, and cool, and sort of rock and roll,” Charlie Hunnam, who plays the lead role, told CBS2’s Mary Calvi.

Hunnam is best known for “Sons of Anarchy” and turning down the lead role in “Fifty Shades of Grey.”

To play “King Arthur,” he had to build brawn fast.

“I’d always been in good shape sort of aesthetically, but the dirty secret behind me was that I wasn’t really that fit cardio wise so I concentrated on getting myself as fit as possible,” he said.

Especially for the fight scenes, which went on for 14-hour days, 10 days straight.

“I’m glad you’ve recovered because it looked like you took a pretty good beating too throughout that movie,” Calvi said.

“I did, particularly my hands, that’s the problem with sword fighting,” Hunnam said. “Inevitably there’s some inaccuracy with the blows, and my hands just took such a beating. Just again and again those swords clashing in. I sort of lost my sense of humor about it after a little while.”

The movie was directed by Guy Ritchie, and also has Jude Law playing the nemesis, and David Beckham making his film debut.