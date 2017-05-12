CityViews: Anthony Hamilton Ready To ‘Sing All The Problems Away’ At Mother’s Day Good Music Festival

(1010 WINS) — In this episode of CityViews, Sharon Barnes-Waters talks to Grammy Award winning, R&B singer-songwriter, and record producer Anthony Hamilton about the 2nd annual Mother’s Day Good Music Festival at Barclays Center.

The event, featuring Tyrese, KEM, Brandy and Major, is a celebration of mothers and music.

“We’re going to sing all the problems away and put smiles on all the mothers, and the fathers,” Hamilton said.

The Mother’s Day Good Music Festival starts at 8 p.m. Friday, May 12 at the Barclays Center.

With Mother’s Day this Sunday, Barnes-Waters asked Hamilton he tells his six sons about the state of R&B and how it’s supposed to be.

“First of all, I teach them to respect women, mothers and listen to music that instills something that makes you feel beautiful,” Hamilton said. “If it’s music that you’re listening to and it brings you down, tears you down then don’t listen to it. Music is powerful and if you’re going to do it, do it well and heal people with it. Other than that be able to pay your own bills. Do what you love and be able to take care of yourself.”

So when can we expect the next album?

“The new album will be out this year. I’ll start writing,” Hamilton said. “I think this album will be an album where I branch out and show people that my peers are really fans as well.”

Watch the full interview above to find out Hamilton’s favorite artists to collaborate with and who he’d like to work with in the future.