CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]

Eastchester Resident Sets Up Night Vision Camera In Hopes Of Catching Vandal

May 12, 2017 6:14 PM
Filed Under: Eastchester, Interlaken Gardens, Lou Young

EASTCHESTER, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Residents in part of Westchester are trying to catch a monster who comes out after dark.

Someone has been vandalizing cars at night for no apparent reason.

“You can see it continues here, and runs all the way until here,” a resident showed CBS2’s Lou Young.

A senseless series of vandalism incidents is getting under the skin of car owners in a quiet suburban complex called Interlaken Gardens.

Somebody’s been gouging vehicles overnight.

“I had a red Jeep Cherokee that was keyed twice in a month. It cost over $4,000 to have it fixed and my insurance rates went up just because of this,” Bob Capuano said.

Fifteen different incidents have occurred over a few months. Dana King moved to the neighborhood from Corona, Queens where she might have shrugged it off, but here?

“You’d never expect this to be happening in this sleepy little Eastchester community,” she said.

But it has. Local cops left the complex Friday after watching a full night of surveillance video from newly installed cameras.

There are images of a person moving between the cars found damaged in the morning, but victims have been told the pictures are inconclusive.

“It was too dark, they really couldn’t see anything. We filed a police report, and never really heard anything,” Priska Diaz said.

Diaz set up her own surveillance; a 20-year-old Sony camera on a tripod with night vision running digital tape.

“I wanted to really see who this individual is who’s terrorizing us,” she said.

The cops said if the incidents continue, it’s only a matter of time before that happens. Residents said they’re tired of waiting for results.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch