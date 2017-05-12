Devils Sign Forward Jesper Bratt To 3-Year Deal

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The New Jersey Devils have signed forward Jesper Bratt to a three-year, entry-level contract.
The Devils announced the signing of their 2016 sixth-round draft pick on Friday.
The 18-year-old Bratt spent the last four seasons in Sweden with the AIK organization. He had six goals and 16 assists last season, and added a goal and an assist in the postseason.
In its 2016 draft analysis, HockeyProspectus.com wrote of Bratt:
“There is no question that Bratt has great potential but there are yet question marks on how he will be able to compensate for his lack of size with his speed and skills to become a strong offensive player in the future.”
