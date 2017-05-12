Harvey Hammered By Brewers In Return From 3-Game Suspension

May 12, 2017 11:39 PM
Filed Under: Matt Harvey, Milwaukee Brewers, New York Mets
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eric Sogard and Orlando Arcia hit back-to-back homers in the sixth off Matt Harvey, spoiling the choppy return of the New York Mets’ starter from a three-game suspension in the Milwaukee Brewers’ 7-4 win on Friday night.

Harvey (2-3) allowed seven hits and five runs, including a season-high three homers, in his first outing in 10 days.

The light-hitting Sogard, whose contract was selected earlier Friday from the minors, hit a two-run shot into the second deck in right to break a 2-2 tie. Arcia’s pinch-hit solo homer chased Harvey from the mound three batters into sixth with nobody out.

This wasn’t the outing that the Mets hoped to get out of Harvey after a drama-filled week. He has apologized for skipping a game last weekend following a late night on the town.

New York’s Neil Walker went 3 for 3, including a solo homer off Matt Garza (2-0).

