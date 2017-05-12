From Eating Your Veggies To Being Yourself, Kids Share Best Advice They’ve Gotten From Mom

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — While Mother’s Day only falls once a year, most mothers like to give a lot of advice to their children all year round.

CBS2’s Cindy Hsu sat down with some adorable little ones to find out the best advice they ever received from their moms.

She found lots of kids making homemade cars for Mother’s Day at the Children’s Museum of Manhattan on the Upper West Side.

Rhea Goragia took a break to chat. How old is she?

“Four and a quarter,” she tells Hsu.

And her best advice from mom?

“Eat your veggies,” she said, adding her favorites are cauliflower, cucumber, broccoli and cabbage.

Parker Kwan didn’t want to discuss his mom’s advice, but he did want to tell Hsu the secret behind his very cool hair.

“Because they always use gel,” the 4-year-old said.

Sisters Hayden and Julia Cushing said their mom has great advice.

“She always says let go of things that are bothering you, just move on,” 9-year-old Hayden said. “I try.”

“Don’t draw on yourself,” Julia, 6, added. “Oops.”

Betty Smelin has wonderful memories of her mom and always remembers this advice.

“When I’d go out, she’d say, ‘play nice,'” she said with a smile.

Simi Anidjar tells her daughter Julie “to have patience with the kids and don’t forget about the husband.”

Julie Hausner says her mom’s best advice is “not to get too angry too quickly… we’re working on it. It’s a work in progress.”

For her sleeping daughter, Jasmine, Julie will tell her “just to smile and be happy.”

Of course, Hsu had to include her own mother, Rosemary, in the story.

Cindy: “What would you say is the No. 1 thing you always stressed?”

Rosemary: “You needed to be independent, rather than dependent on some guy taking care of you.”

For all you fabulous moms out there, Happy Mother’s Day!