CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]

From Eating Your Veggies To Being Yourself, Kids Share Best Advice They’ve Gotten From Mom

May 12, 2017 6:30 PM
Filed Under: Cindy Hsu, Mother's Day

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — While Mother’s Day only falls once a year, most mothers like to give a lot of advice to their children all year round.

CBS2’s Cindy Hsu sat down with some adorable little ones to find out the best advice they ever received from their moms.

She found lots of kids making homemade cars for Mother’s Day at the Children’s Museum of Manhattan on the Upper West Side.

Rhea Goragia took a break to chat. How old is she?

“Four and a quarter,” she tells Hsu.

And her best advice from mom?

“Eat your veggies,” she said, adding her favorites are cauliflower, cucumber, broccoli and cabbage.

Parker Kwan didn’t want to discuss his mom’s advice, but he did want to tell Hsu the secret behind his very cool hair.

“Because they always use gel,” the 4-year-old said.

Sisters Hayden and Julia Cushing said their mom has great advice.

“She always says let go of things that are bothering you, just move on,” 9-year-old Hayden said. “I try.”

“Don’t draw on yourself,” Julia, 6, added. “Oops.”

Betty Smelin has wonderful memories of her mom and always remembers this advice.

“When I’d go out, she’d say, ‘play nice,'” she said with a smile.

Simi Anidjar tells her daughter Julie “to have patience with the kids and don’t forget about the husband.”

Julie Hausner says her mom’s best advice is “not to get too angry too quickly… we’re working on it. It’s a work in progress.”

For her sleeping daughter, Jasmine, Julie will tell her “just to smile and be happy.”

Of course, Hsu had to include her own mother, Rosemary, in the story.

Cindy: “What would you say is the No. 1 thing you always stressed?”

Rosemary: “You needed to be independent, rather than dependent on some guy taking care of you.”

For all you fabulous moms out there, Happy Mother’s Day!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch