Sentencing Day For Staten Island Serial ‘Ninja Burglar’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The so-called “ninja burglar” is expected to be sentenced Friday.
Robert Costanzo admitted to roughly 150 break-ins that spanned a decade starting in 2005.
Authorities said Costanzo would wear all black clothing with his face covered during the break-ins, and that the incidents often involved a ladder that was used to gain access to a terrace or window.
Most of the crimes were across high-end Staten Island neighborhoods, but authorities said Costanzo is also linked to similar incidents in New Jersey, upstate New York and Connecticut.
Because of the statute of limitations, he was only charged in three break-ins.
He could face up to 25 years in prison.