NYPD’s ‘Piano Cop’ Uses Classical Music To Connect With The Community

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Meet the “piano cop.”
When Chris Yip isn’t tickling the ivories he’s a sergeant in the NYPD’s Fifth Precinct.
Yip joined the police force in 2004.
It was a great career choice, but not his only love.
In 2007, he was determined to learn to play piano and started taking lessons at the Brooklyn Music School on Felix Street.
Yip believes playing the piano makes him a better police officer because it forces him to see small details with each note and phrase that he plays.
“As a police officer you actually get to see these small little pieces when you’re dealing with people, and then it helps you in the end to deal with the whole big picture,” Yip told 1010 WINS’ Carol D’Auria.
The music also helps connect Yip with the community.
“I play classical music, it’s actually full of emotions and ideas and feelings, so I think it’s a great sharing opportunity,” Yip said. “Performing music in public sends that message that officers are also human and it’s also another community outreach that brings a better positive light to what officers do.”
On Friday, he will give his eighth benefit performance at the non-profit school.
Tickets for the event are $10 and attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item for the Feed the Kids program at City Harvest.