Suspect Beats Man Who Bumped Into Him In Brooklyn, Yells Anti-Gay, Anti-Asian Slurs

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man who assaulted and hurled racist, anti-gay insults at another man in Brooklyn after the victim accidentally bumped into him last month.
The 28-year-old victim ran into his attacker Saturday April 29 around 10 a.m. near 1216 Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights.
Police said the suspect then punched and kicked the victim repeatedly while yelling anti-Asian and anti-gay remarks.
The victim suffered a bruised lip, WCBS 880’s Myles Miller reported.
The NYPD Hate Crimes task force is now investigating.
Police described the suspect as a black man, approximately 25 years old, six feet tall with short, black curly hair and a tapered goatee. He was last seen wearing a checkered pattern flannel shirt, blue jeans and red and yellow sneakers.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips on the Crime Stoppers Website or texting 274637(CRIMES) then entering TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.