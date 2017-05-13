5/13 CBS2 Saturday Evening Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
What a messy day it’s been across the area – breezy, rainy, and chilly! Expect rain to linger through the evening with a few showers overnight. It’ll stay chilly and winds will pick up with temps in the low & mid 40s overnight.
For Mother’s Day, things are somewhat better – we’ll have significantly warmer temps in the mid & upper 60s for many, with some more breaks of sun, but with an afternoon shower & thunderstorm chance. Outdoor plans shouldn’t be canceled just yet, but keep an eye on the radar and the skies for any threatening conditions.
Things look great for the start of the week ahead with mostly sunny skies, drying breezes, and temps in the mid & upper 60s.