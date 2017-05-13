Two Men Rob Uber Driver In The Bronx, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A search is underway for two men police say robbed an Uber driver in the Williamsbridge section of the Bronx last month.
It happened the afternoon of April 7th near the intersection of Seymour Avenue and Boston Road. Police say the men got into an argument with the driver after they arranged to be picked up.
One of the men allegedly took the driver’s cell phone while the other man threatened the driver with the bat.
The driver was not hurt, according to police.
The first individual is described as a black male between the ages of 15 and 20 who was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, a dark green coat, and black sneakers.
The second individual is described as a black male between the ages of 15 and 29 who was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with gray sweatpants and black sneakers.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.