Relentless Rain Soaks Tri-State Area Ahead Of Mother’s Day

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Heavy rains are blanketing the roads and dampening moods all across the Tri-State Area Saturday.

As 1010 WINS’ Roger Stern reports, there were more than the usual number of accidents for a Saturday morning, especially on the NJ Turnpike and on the Northern State Parkway on Long Island.

In Carle Place, a one car accident caused at least one death and in the Bronx, southbound traffic on the Bruckner Expressway was backed up due to a possible jackknifed trailer.

All this even before the heaviest rains descended upon the area.

As towns along the Jersey Shore secured items to prevent potential wind damage and urged some residents to move their cars to higher ground as a precaution, Pate Kameene elected to drive from Belmar to Howell to get in his exercise on the boardwalk.

“I’m here for three or four days a week and the weather isn’t going to stop me,” he tells WCBS 880’s Kelly Waldron.

The boardwalk wasn’t crowded Saturday morning, but Kameene was far from alone.

“I love to be by the sea and I just came from yoga in Belmar,” one woman said. “I love to exercise and it doesn’t matter the kind of weather. I think every weather is wonderful.”

On a positive note, Saturday’s heavy rains should alleviate water concerns in some parts of the Tri-State Area.

With the wet weather so far this season there’s no threat of a draught in New Jersey. The reservoirs in the northern part of the state are either full or near full according to State Climatologist David Robinson.

However, there are two exceptions; the Round Valley and Spruce Run reservoirs in Central Jersey.

“They’ve gotten some good rains, but not the heaviest rain we’ve seen closer to the coast,” Robinson tells WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell.

Robinson expects Saturday’s storm will help.