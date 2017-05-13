Police: Man Breaks Into Brooklyn Temple, Damages Several Walls, Doors

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man broke into a temple in Brooklyn earlier this week, causing more than $1,000 in damages, police say.
Police said the suspect got into Goshen Temple on Church Avenue in Flatbush around 4 p.m. Wednesday by smashing a second floor window.
He then tried to get into the temple’s maintenance room by damaging several walls and doors, police said.
The man left empty handed.
Police described the suspect as a 45 to 50-year-old black man.
Anyone with information about the incident asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips on the Crime Stoppers website or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.