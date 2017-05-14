Boy, 10, Turns Tragedy Into Opportunity With E’s Battle Buddies Charity

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — This Mother’s Day, not everyone is fortunate enough to have their mom.
But while some mothers have passed on, their legacies still live on through the loved ones that left behind. On Sunday, Ethan Sandlofer, 10 – whose mother, Gaby, passed away when he was 2 years old – joined CBS2’s Cindy Hsu along with his father, Jason, to talk about how he is keeping his mother’s legacy alive.
Ethan is the founder of the charity E’s Battle Buddies. He raises money for rare cancers – which was the cause of his mother’s death. He is also promoting healthy lifestyles by holding benefits on child-size exercise bikes.
“You want to give back to people and help people, not just want things and take them,” Ethan said.
“I couldn’t be more proud,” Jason Sandlofer added. “You know, he took something, obviously a horrible experience, and he turned it into something absolutely incredible.”
For more about E’s Battle Buddies, click here.