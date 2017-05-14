Man, Woman Beaten In Holmdel, New Jersey Home Invasion

HOLMDEL, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police in Holmdel, New Jersey were seeking information Sunday afternoon after a man and woman were attacked in a home invasion.
At 10:54 p.m. Saturday, Holmdel police were called to a townhouse on Banyan Boulevard, where police said a 37-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman had returned home to find two robbers already inside.
The suspects rushed toward the man and woman and one of them beat the man with a baseball bat, police said. The other suspect punched the woman multiple times, police said.
The victims were then bound together inside the home, while the assailants stole cash, jewelry and other personal property, police said.
The suspects – both of whom had their faces covered – then fled the scene, police said.
The victims freed themselves and were taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said. The man suffered a broken nose and other significant facial injuries, and the woman was also treated for facial injuries, police said.
Both victims have since been released from the hospital, police said.
Anyone with information regarding the incident was asked to contact Holmdel Township police Detective Eric Hernando at (732) 946-2820, or Monmouth County Prosecutors Office Detective Wayne Raynor at (800) 533-7443.