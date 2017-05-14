New York Moms The Toast Of The Town On This Year’s Mother’s Day

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there Sunday.

Sure, brunch and flowers are the typical traditions, but CBS2’s Ali Bauman went out to ask New Yorkers just how they were spending the day.

Kids may get 364 days a year, but Sunday was all about mom.

“I made her handmade cards and fortune tellers,” 9-year-old Anna Fidel said.

How about a day of pampering for the woman who once changed your pampers?

“We’re going to get our hair and nails done then brunch, then see ‘Wicked’,” Diane Thompson tells CBS2.

But even on Mother’s Day, does mom ever really get a break?

“First I’m taking my daughter to a soccer game then we’re going to brunch and then we have to go see my other daughter in a play of ‘Godspell’,” mother Ida Craig said.

Apparently not, one mom couldn’t stop to talk because she had to get her son to a late morning doctors appointment.

And that’s where dad comes in, to take some of the stress away — sort of.

“I’m trying to make it as easy as possible,” father Jeff Gruccio said, “which is not the easiest thing to do sometimes.”

“Yeah, I got to sleep until 7:30 which was spectacular,” his wife heather joked.

One wise dad was stocking up on flowers and had some advice for other fathers out there.

“Spend some time with them, make them feel special,” Hussain Zaida said. “Give them space, which they’ll appreciate.”

For Melissa Curry, this Mother’s Day is already much less stressful than it was last year when her son Charlie was just a newborn.

“Was not as relaxed as this,” she said. “We were in a little more of a panic.”

But Curry had nothing on one grandmother who was spending her special day the right way — getting ready for a special trip to Paris with her husband.