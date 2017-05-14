CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Men Held Up Queens Auto Body Shop At Gunpoint, Police Say

May 14, 2017 8:48 AM
Filed Under: Auto Body Shop Robbery, Queens, South Ozone Park

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police were searching Sunday morning for two men who held up an auto body shop at gunpoint in Queens.

Around 1:15 p.m. Saturday, the suspects walked into Ozone Auto Body, at 125-07 Rockaway Blvd. in South Ozone Park, Queens, and took out silver firearms as they demanded the payroll money, police said.

The suspects then forced the body shop owner and four employees to the ground, and took money and other personal property from them, police said.

The suspects fled the location on foot, heading east on Rockaway Boulevard and south on 126th Street, and then fleeing in a white sport-utility vehicle – possibly a Dodge Nitro, police said.

No injuries were reported.

The suspects were both described as black males in their 30s standing about 5 feet 10 inches tall. Both were wearing sunglasses and black jackets, and one was wearing a black hooded sweat shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers, while the other was wearing a red hooded sweat shirt, black pants and black and white sneakers, police said.

Police released two photos of the first suspect and one of the second, and also a photo of the suspected getaway vehicle.

Auto Body Shop Robbery Getaway Vehicle

A surveillance image of the suspected getaway vehicle in the robbery of an auto body shop on Saturday, May 13, 2017. (Credit: NYPD)

Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.

