5/15 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
This morning’s clouds will gradually thin out as high pressure builds in. But just as noticeable will be the gusty winds around the area; peak speeds will be around 40 mph. As for highs, they’ll remain below normal in the mid and upper 60’s.
Expect diminishing winds tonight as high pressure continues to settle in. It will be another cool and comfy one with temps falling into the mid 50’s or so by daybreak.
Outside of a few high clouds tomorrow, it looks like sunshine will dominate. And a warmer air mass will start to build in, so highs will be running about 10° warmer in the upper 70’s as opposed to upper 60’s.
As for Wednesday, expect mostly sunny skies with temperatures running even warmer — mid 80’s!
Stay tuned for more on our leap from spring to summer!