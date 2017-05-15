Sources: ‘Real Housewives Of New Jersey’ Star Dina Manzo Bound, Beaten During Home Invasion

HOLMDEL, NJ (CBSNewYork) – Sources tell CBS2 that “Real Housewives Of New Jersey” star Dina Manzo and another man were violently attacked during a home invasion in Holmdel Saturday night.

The incident took place at around 10:54 p.m. just as Manzo and another man, identified by sources as David Cantin, were returning to Cantin’s home on Banyan Boulevard.

As they walked through the front door, they encountered two individuals who were already in the house.

One of the two attacked Cantin with a baseball bat. The other punched Manzo repeatedly.

Manzo, 46, and Cantin, 37, were tied up as the home invaders – who had their faces covered – continued their robbery, stealing cash and jewelry before taking off.

The two were eventually able to free themselves and call the police.

They were both taken to a hospital for treatment. Cantin suffered significant facial injuries including a broken nose. Manzo also suffered facial injuries.

Both have since been released from the hospital.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Holmdel Township Police at (732) 946-2820 or the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at (800) 533-7443.